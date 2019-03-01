Bruins' Torey Krug: Even better than point total shows

Krug set up two goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Krug has 40 helpers and 46 points overall this season, and he's done it in 53 games. He sits 10th in the NHL in scoring from the blue line, but is tied with Erik Karlsson for seventh in points per games played. Krug is on pace to flirt with 60 points this season. Use him well.