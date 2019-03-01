Bruins' Torey Krug: Even better than point total shows
Krug set up two goals Thursday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Krug has 40 helpers and 46 points overall this season, and he's done it in 53 games. He sits 10th in the NHL in scoring from the blue line, but is tied with Erik Karlsson for seventh in points per games played. Krug is on pace to flirt with 60 points this season. Use him well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...