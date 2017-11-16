Bruins' Torey Krug: Exits Wednesday's game

Krug (unspecified injury) was forced out of Wednesday night's game against the Ducks late in the third period.

Krug's status for Thursday night's contest against the Kings will thus need to be monitored. If he's unable to suit up, Rob O'Gara, who was a healthy scratch Wednesday, is on hand to join the Bruins' blue line mix.

