Bruins' Torey Krug: Expected back for training camp
Krug (ankle) is expected to be fully recovered once main camp begins September 10, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports
Krug posted a career-high 59 points in 2017-18, adding 12 more in 11 playoff contests before suffering a serious ankle injury. Now fully recovered, Krug will have an entire training camp to get back into game shape and pick up where he left off a season ago. An effective puck mover and back-end point producer, he will be a highly sought-after commodity in 2018-19 fantasy leagues.
