Bruins' Torey Krug: Expected back Tuesday

Krug (ankle) will likely be activated from injured reserve for Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

This notion was affirmed by the Bruins assigning Jeremy Lauzon, who was one of six healthy defensemen, to AHL Providence. Krug is looking to make his season debut, and he'll likely log time in the top four and power play, where he accumulated 24 of his 59 points last season.