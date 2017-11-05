Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends hot streak with pair of assists Saturday
Krug recorded two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
The undersized defenseman has a goal and five points in his last three games. While it's unreasonable to expect him to continue producing at that rate, he's a gifted puck-moving defenseman who has considerable value in all formats.
