Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends hot streak with pair of assists Saturday

Krug recorded two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The undersized defenseman has a goal and five points in his last three games. While it's unreasonable to expect him to continue producing at that rate, he's a gifted puck-moving defenseman who has considerable value in all formats.

