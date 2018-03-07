Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends point streak to four games
Krug scored twice and added two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Detroit.
The Michigan native has now collected three goals and six assists during his active four-game point streak. He's up to an elite 13 tallies and 34 helpers for the campaign, which positions Krug to post the best offensive campaign of his career. Charlie McAvoy's (knee) absence will probably provide Krug with more minutes moving forward, too.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...