Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends point streak to four games

Krug scored twice and added two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win against Detroit.

The Michigan native has now collected three goals and six assists during his active four-game point streak. He's up to an elite 13 tallies and 34 helpers for the campaign, which positions Krug to post the best offensive campaign of his career. Charlie McAvoy's (knee) absence will probably provide Krug with more minutes moving forward, too.