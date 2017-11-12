Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends point streak to seven
Krug stretched his point streak to seven games and nine points with an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
Krug also took a beating from the fast and aggressive Buds, who landed hit after hit on the diminutive defender. He kept bouncing back up, but this kind of physical abuse could eventually take a toll.
