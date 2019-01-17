Bruins' Torey Krug: Finding his teammates

Krug picked up two assists during a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.

The first of his two assists came off a beautiful cross-ice set-up to David Pastrnak on the powerplay to open up the game's scoring. Krug now has 31 points through 36 games, with 19 of those coming on the man advantage. Despite missing 11 games, Krug is on pace to just get past his career-high of 59 points he put up last season.