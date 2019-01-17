Bruins' Torey Krug: Finding his teammates
Krug picked up two assists during a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.
The first of his two assists came off a beautiful cross-ice set-up to David Pastrnak on the powerplay to open up the game's scoring. Krug now has 31 points through 36 games, with 19 of those coming on the man advantage. Despite missing 11 games, Krug is on pace to just get past his career-high of 59 points he put up last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...