Bruins' Torey Krug: Finds back of net in narrow loss
Krug drove in a one-timer Monday, but it wasn't enough as the Bruins lost to the Blue Jackets on the road, 4-3 in the shootout.
This was the second goal of the season for Krug, who's otherwise been struggling on both ends of the ice. The Michigan native, who sustained a broken jaw in preseason but only missed the season opener, entered this latest contest with just two goals, an assist and minus-3 rating through 10 games.
