Bruins' Torey Krug: Fully recovered from injury

Krug (upper body) is fully recovered from the injury that cost him a single game prior to the league hiatus in mid-March, NBC Sports Boston reports.

Krug's 49 points pace the Bruins defense corps and rank eighth among all league blueliners. Even with 12 games remaining on the docket should play resume, the 29-year-old wouldn't quite have reached the lofty heights of his 59-point, career-best output from 2017-18. However, Krug has proven he's a near-lock for 50-plus points in five straight seasons and is due for a hefty raise heading into unrestricted free agency this summer. Potential suitors could question if he'd be quite as prolific a producer away from the B's high-powered offense, but Krug will still be a highly coveted asset that commands a deal well north of his current $5.25 million cap hit.