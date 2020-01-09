Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time call

Krug (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Jets, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Krug is under the weather, but there's still an outside chance that he'll be able to gut it out against Winnipeg. Confirmation on his status likely won't surface until the Bruins step onto the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy owners should plan accordingly.

