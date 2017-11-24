Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision against Pittsburgh

Krug (upper body) is a game-time decision Friday against the Penguins.

Krug has missed three games with this injury. He's notched 11 points in 16 contests this season, and he's a real power-play threat, so you will definitely want to keep an eye on this tilt to see if Krug is going to give it a go.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop