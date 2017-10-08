Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision, but likely to return Monday
Krug (jaw) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Avalanche.
Though the mobile blueliner's official status for the contest may not be confirmed until line rushes, it looks like he will suit up, with coach Bruce Cassidy indicating Sunday that he assumes Krug "will be good" to go Monday. In such a scenario, Matt Grzelcyk is likely to be the odd man out of the B's back line mix.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...