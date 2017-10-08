Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision, but likely to return Monday

Krug (jaw) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Avalanche.

Though the mobile blueliner's official status for the contest may not be confirmed until line rushes, it looks like he will suit up, with coach Bruce Cassidy indicating Sunday that he assumes Krug "will be good" to go Monday. In such a scenario, Matt Grzelcyk is likely to be the odd man out of the B's back line mix.