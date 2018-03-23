Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision Friday
Krug (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday night's game against the Stars.
Krug wasn't listed as a participant in the Bruins' morning line rushes, but perhaps he'll progress to the point where he could return to the lineup Friday night after being scratched in advance of Wednesday's contest versus the Blues. With both Charlie McAvoy (knee) and Zdeno Chara (upper body) still sidelined, the Bruins could certainly use Krug on Friday. If he suits up, he'd merit fantasy lineup attention, given that he's racked up 52 points in 67 games to date, including four helpers over his last two outings.
