Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision Thursday

Krug (undisclosed injury) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Panthers.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has already ruled Zdeno Chara out for the next two games, but Krug has a shot to suit up Thursday after being forced out of Tuesday's contest against Carolina. If the mobile blueliner is unable to play, however, Paul Postma would slot into the B's lineup. Krug hasn't notched a point in his last two outings, but he's in the midst of a fantasy-friendly campaign in which he's logged 13 goals and 48 points over the course of 64 tilts.