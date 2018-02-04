Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Game warming up

Krug led the Bruins on Saturday with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Krug has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last eight games after putting up just two in his previous nine. Five of those nine have come on the power play. The window for getting this diminutive defender in a trade is closing, so act fast if you need an offensive blueliner.

