Bruins' Torey Krug: Game warming up
Krug led the Bruins on Saturday with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Krug has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last eight games after putting up just two in his previous nine. Five of those nine have come on the power play. The window for getting this diminutive defender in a trade is closing, so act fast if you need an offensive blueliner.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...