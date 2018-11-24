Bruins' Torey Krug: Gets back on scoresheet

Krug assisted on the overtime winner on Monday as the Bruins topped the Penguins 2-1.

After scoring six points in his first six games after his return from injury, Krug had gone quiet for four straight before Friday's assist. As the Bruins continue to suffer through injuries on defense Krug has had to focus more on the defensive side of the puck, so his offense may take a hit until more B's defenders come off injured reserve.