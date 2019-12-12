Bruins' Torey Krug: Gets X-rays postgame

Krug (undisclosed) was seen at the X-ray room after Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

It's unclear why Krug needed X-rays after the game. He recorded an assist and three shots on goal during the contest, but did not register a hit or a blocked shot. Consider Krug day-to-day until more details surface. The Bruins play again Thursday against the Lightning.