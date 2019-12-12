Bruins' Torey Krug: Gets X-rays postgame
Krug (undisclosed) was seen at the X-ray room after Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
It's unclear why Krug needed X-rays after the game. He recorded an assist and three shots on goal during the contest, but did not register a hit or a blocked shot. Consider Krug day-to-day until more details surface. The Bruins play again Thursday against the Lightning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.