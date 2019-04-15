Bruins' Torey Krug: Good to go

Krug (undisclosed) will play in Monday night's road game against the Maple Leafs.

Krug was forced out of Saturday's Game 2 win over Toronto after absorbing a hard check from Jake Muzzin that left him wobbly and dazed. Fortunately, the mobile blueliner recovered in short order and will be able to handle his usual duties Monday, which include quarterbacking the Bruins' power play.