Bruins' Torey Krug: Has 12 points in last 13
Krug contributed a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.
The diminutive blueliner has been locked-in offensively of late, generating 12 points in the past 13 games. Krug has 11 goals in 58 games after scoring just eight in 81 appearances last season, and his shooting percentage has jumped from only 3.8 percent to 8.1. That jump in effectiveness can likely be attributed to stronger play from the guys around him, as Boston's offense has been clicking on all cylinders for a while now.
