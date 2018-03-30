Bruins' Torey Krug: Has nine points in last five games
Krug dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-2 triumph over the Lightning.
Krug's marked the scoresheet nine times over his current five-game point streak, with eight of those points coming in the form of assists. That recent uptick in production has allowed the 26-year-old to match last season's career high of 43 helpers. Krug's 14 goals are also tied with his previous best from the 2013-14 campaign, so he'll be entering uncharted personal territory with any production over this season's final six games.
