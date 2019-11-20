Bruins' Torey Krug: Hoping to play Saturday

Krug (upper body) could be an option for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.

Having a target return date is certainly a step in the right direction for Krug, but it does mean he will be out of the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday. The blueliner notched five points in six games prior to getting hurt and will hope to keep rolling once given the all-clear. In his stead, Urho Vaakanainen should continue filling in on the third pairing.