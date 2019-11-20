Bruins' Torey Krug: Hoping to play Saturday
Krug (upper body) could be an option for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.
Having a target return date is certainly a step in the right direction for Krug, but it does mean he will be out of the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday. The blueliner notched five points in six games prior to getting hurt and will hope to keep rolling once given the all-clear. In his stead, Urho Vaakanainen should continue filling in on the third pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.