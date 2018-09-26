Bruins' Torey Krug: In action Wednesday

Krug (ankle) will suit up against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Krug will have two chances to ditch any offseason rust before the season kicks off Oct. 3 against Washington. The blueliner has put up 20-plus power-play points in back-to-back seasons and should be able to reach that threshold for a third consecutive year.

More News
Our Latest Stories