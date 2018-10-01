Bruins' Torey Krug: Lands on injured reserve
Krug (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Considering Krug is expected to be in a walking boot for at least three weeks before he can resume skating, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the club designated him for IR. The veteran's injury will open the door for Urho Vaakanainen to earn some significant ice time for the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
