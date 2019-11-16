Bruins' Torey Krug: Lands on IR
The Bruins placed Krug (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday.
Krug will still be eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday against New Jersey, but placing him on IR allowed the Bruins to add Paul Carey to their roster ahead of Saturday's clash with the Capitals. Another update on Krug's status will undoubtedly surface ahead of puck drop against the Devils.
