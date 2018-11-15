Bruins' Torey Krug: Lays body on the line

Krug uncharacteristically led his team with five blocked shots as the Bruins fell to the Avalanche 6-3 on Wednesday.

After Zdeno Chara suffered an injury during Wednesday's game, Krug became the Bruins' number one defender as they attempted to stave off a ruthless Avalanche offense. Krug tied his career high in blocked shots, a feat he has done three previous times with the last one coming in a March 20, 2017 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Minnesota native will see a considerable bump in ice time for the next few games due to the depleted Bruins' blueline.