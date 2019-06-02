Bruins' Torey Krug: Leads with four points in Game 3

Krug scored a goal and added three assists -- all coming on the power play -- in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Krug led the way from the blueline on the man advantage as the Bruins had a breakout performance offensively. The big night gives Krug two goals and 14 assists in 20 playoff games this year, with 11 of those 16 points coming on the man advantage.