Bruins' Torey Krug: Leaves after taking puck to face

Krug took a puck to the face Tuesday against the Red Wings and left the game under his own power, Joe Haggerty of CSNNE.com reports.

Krug will not return to this preseason contest, but that doesn't fairly illustrate the severity of the injury since the Bruins may just be exercising caution in an exhibition game. Keep an eye on this power-play guru as more information is revealed on his injury.

