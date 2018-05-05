Bruins' Torey Krug: Leaves in third frame
Krug (undisclosed) exited Game 4 against the Lightning on Friday after taking a hard hit into the boards, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
The 27-year-old looked to be in extreme pain, but he was able to help the Bruins break it out of the zone before heading directly down the tunnel. Krug has been remarkable this postseason, posting three goals and 11 points, including an assist in Friday's game. Therefore, a loss of Krug would be catastrophic to the Bruins' blue line as well as their power play.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Tallies goal in Game 2 loss•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Notches goal in Game 7•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Continues hot streak•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Pots first goal of playoffs•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Playmaking maestro gets three helpers•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Two power-play helpers in Game 1•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...