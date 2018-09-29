Bruins' Torey Krug: Leaves with injury

Krug suffered a lower-body injury Saturday against the Flyers and did not return to the game.

When a player like Krug gets hurt, fantasy owners worry. The defenseman is coming off a season where he had 59 points, including 24 on the power play. The hope is that this was precautionary, this was the final game of the preseason, but for now the 27-year-old is day-to-day, and could possibly miss Boston's opener Wednesday.