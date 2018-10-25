Bruins' Torey Krug: Likely out next two games

Krug (ankle) won't play Thursday against Philadelphia and is a "stretch" for Saturday's clash with Montreal, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Krug appears to be headed toward an Oct. 30 return against the Hurricanes, barring a drastic improvement prior to Saturday's tilt. Once the Michigan native is given the green light to suit up, emergency recall Jeremy Lauzon will be bound for AHL Providence in order to make room on the 23-man roster.