Bruins' Torey Krug: Likely out Tuesday

Krug (upper body) isn't expected to travel for Tuesday's road game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Unless something changes, Krug will miss his third straight game. The Bruins' defensive corps is battered, as Charlie McAvoy (lower body) is also on IR while Connor Clifton (upper body) is day-to-day. Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk will man the left side of the top two defensive pairings while Krug stays out.