Bruins' Torey Krug: Logs 20:12 worth of ice time in return

In his return from an ankle injury, Krug logged 20:12 worth of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Krug, who saw 4:09 worth of power play time in the contest, "had his struggles with the puck" in his return to action Wednesday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald. A little rust after a long layoff is nothing unusual, however, and assuming no setbacks, the B's puck-moving stalwart has time to sharpen up his game in advance of the team's Oct. 3 regular-season opener.