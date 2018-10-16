Bruins' Torey Krug: Making progress

Krug (ankle) is progressing well and could resume skating this week.

Krug won't travel with the Bruins on their upcoming four-game road trip, which effectively rules him out through the team's Oct. 23 tilt in Ottawa. Krug's absence has created added opportunities for teammate Matt Grzelcyk, who has done a respectable job filling in. That said, when healthy Krug is a dynamic puck-mover whose power-play prowess gives him plenty of fantasy utility.