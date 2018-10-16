Bruins' Torey Krug: Making progress
Krug (ankle) is progressing well and could resume skating this week.
Krug won't travel with the Bruins on their upcoming four-game road trip, which effectively rules him out through the team's Oct. 23 tilt in Ottawa. Krug's absence has created added opportunities for teammate Matt Grzelcyk, who has done a respectable job filling in. That said, when healthy Krug is a dynamic puck-mover whose power-play prowess gives him plenty of fantasy utility.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...