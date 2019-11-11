Bruins' Torey Krug: Managing upper-body injury

Krug left Sunday's game against the Flyers due to an upper-body injury and didn't return.

It's unclear how Krug picked up the injury, but he wasn't available for the overtime session. The American had just one shot in the game while playing 19:15 in the game, effectively ending his five-game point streak. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he'll know more Monday, so expect more news on Krug's availability for Tuesday's contest against Florida in the next 48 hours.