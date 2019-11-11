Bruins' Torey Krug: Managing upper-body injury
Krug left Sunday's game against the Flyers due to an upper-body injury and didn't return.
It's unclear how Krug picked up the injury, but he wasn't available for the overtime session. The American had just one shot in the game while playing 19:15 in the game, effectively ending his five-game point streak. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he'll know more Monday, so expect more news on Krug's availability for Tuesday's contest against Florida in the next 48 hours.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: More power-play production•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Sets up another on power play•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Well-oiled machine on power play•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Two assists in afternoon victory•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Provides vital two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.