Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Massive night for defender

Krug scored two goals and added two assists in a 6-1 win over Minnesota.

Saturday was a night to remember. Krug's first goal opened the score; his second mark sealed the win. But the goals were his first since Dec. 19, a drought of 13 games. Overall, the diminutive defender has seven goals and 30 assists in 45 games. That's elite.

More News
Our Latest Stories