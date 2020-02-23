Bruins' Torey Krug: Mixed results Saturday

Krug posted an assist and three shots on goal but went minus-3 in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

Defensively, it was not a great game for Krug, but he salvaged the effort partially with a power-play helper on David Pastrnak's third-period tally. Krug has recorded assists in three straight games. He's at 42 points (24 on the power play), 127 shots and a plus-1 rating in 55 contests.