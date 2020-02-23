Bruins' Torey Krug: Mixed results Saturday
Krug posted an assist and three shots on goal but went minus-3 in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.
Defensively, it was not a great game for Krug, but he salvaged the effort partially with a power-play helper on David Pastrnak's third-period tally. Krug has recorded assists in three straight games. He's at 42 points (24 on the power play), 127 shots and a plus-1 rating in 55 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.