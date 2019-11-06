Bruins' Torey Krug: More power-play production
Krug collected a power-play helper in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.
All 10 of Krug's assists have come with the man advantage, making him one of the most valuable players in fantasy. With two goals to go along with his 10 helpers, Krug has been a reliable point producer in the early going of 2019-20, and as long as he stays healthy, the 28-year-old should remain in your lineup.
