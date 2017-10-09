Bruins' Torey Krug: Moves off injured reserve

Krug (jaw) was activated from injured reserve and is eligible to play Monday against Colorado.

The team had already given positive indications that puck-moving blueliner would be ready for Monday's game, in addition to Krug's full-participation in practice since Saturday. While no official word has been given that Krug will be in Monday's lineup, rookie defender Matt Grzelcyk was reassigned to AHL Providence in a corresponding move -- all but confirming Krug's return Monday.