Bruins' Torey Krug: Nabs point in low-scoring affair

Krug registered an assist Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.

Krug and forward David Krejci effortlessly stormed out of the defensive zone, culminating in David Pastrnak's game-winning goal in the extra frame. The clutch apple gives Krug at least 40 points in a season for the sixth time in his career.

