Bruins' Torey Krug: Not expected to play Thursday
Krug (undisclosed) is doubtful to play Thursday versus the Kings, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The diminutive scoring defenseman departed late in Wednesday night's contest. Assuming he's up for grabs in daily pools, Rob O'Gara could wind up being a surprisingly good daily play as Krug's replacement due to his proficiency in shot blocking. There's still a thread of hope that Krug will play, but if not, look for towering blueliner Zdeno Chara to see a bit more time on the man advantage than usual.
