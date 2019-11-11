Bruins' Torey Krug: Not practicing Monday
Krug (upper body) didn't practice Monday.
Krug's absence from practice Monday suggests that he's in danger of missing Tuesday night's game against the Panthers, a possibility supported by the fact that the Bruins have recalled blueliner Urho Vaakanainen on an emergency basis.
