Bruins' Torey Krug: Not spotted at practice Monday
Krug (lower body) was not spotted at practice Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
We'll consider Krug day-to-day until the Bruins update his status, but if he's unable to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Capitals, Urho Vaakanainen could stick around with the big club, considering that Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) is also currently banged up.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...