Bruins' Torey Krug: Not spotted at practice Monday

Krug (lower body) was not spotted at practice Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

We'll consider Krug day-to-day until the Bruins update his status, but if he's unable to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Capitals, Urho Vaakanainen could stick around with the big club, considering that Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) is also currently banged up.

More News
Our Latest Stories