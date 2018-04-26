Bruins' Torey Krug: Notches goal in Game 7
Krug tallied a goal win Wednesday's Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.
Krug's strong finish to the regular season has carried over into the postseason, with the blueliner collecting nine points -- sevens assists and two goals -- during the seven-game series against the Leafs. With the high-powered Lightning on deck, he will likely need to continue to contribute in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Continues hot streak•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Pots first goal of playoffs•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Playmaking maestro gets three helpers•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Two power-play helpers in Game 1•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Sets career-high mark in points•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Has nine points in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...