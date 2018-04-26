Bruins' Torey Krug: Notches goal in Game 7

Krug tallied a goal win Wednesday's Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

Krug's strong finish to the regular season has carried over into the postseason, with the blueliner collecting nine points -- sevens assists and two goals -- during the seven-game series against the Leafs. With the high-powered Lightning on deck, he will likely need to continue to contribute in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

