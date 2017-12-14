Bruins' Torey Krug: Notches two assists
Krug picked up two helpers and three shots on net in a 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings on Monday.
That's back-to-back games with two assists for Krug, who now has 18 points in 24 games. He's not quite on pace to hit the 200-shot threshold for a fourth straight season, but there is still time for him to pick up the pace. The 26-year-old remains an offensively-oriented defenseman who sees a lot of time on the power play.
