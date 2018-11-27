Bruins' Torey Krug: Notches two helpers
Krug picked up two assists during a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.
That makes points in three straight games for Krug who has been collecting points since his return from injury in late October. He now has 10 points in 13 games while averaging 22:41 in time on ice.
