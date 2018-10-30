Bruins' Torey Krug: Officially activated for Tuesday's game
Krug (ankle) has officially been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed the defenseman will be making his season debut against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Krug is projected to skate on the second defensive pair with John Moore, which is a role that comes with power-play time for the former. Krug needs to be activated in all fantasy formats after tying a career-high 14 goals and setting a personal best in the points column with 59 during the 2017-18 campaign.
