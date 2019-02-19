Bruins' Torey Krug: Opens scoring on power play

Krug's sixth goal of the year came on the power play in a 6-5 win over the Sharks on Monday.

It's his second power-play tally this season, and he added three shots on goal in the contest. Krug has 42 points in 49 games, with 26 of those coming on the man advantage. He remains a strong point-producing option among fantasy blueliners.

