Bruins' Torey Krug: Out for remainder of series
Krug (left ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Bruins' second-round playoff series against the Lightning.
Krug will undergo additional testing to determine the extent of the injury he sustained in Friday's Game 4 loss, but at first glance it looked fairly serious. It will be impossible to fully replace Krug's mobility and up-tempo game, but youngsters Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk have the skating ability and puck skills to help fill the void to a certain degree. Meanwhile, Nick Holden will join the Bruins' lineup Sunday in Tampa Bay and play on defensive pairing with Adam McQuaid.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...