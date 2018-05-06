Bruins' Torey Krug: Out for remainder of series

Krug (left ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Bruins' second-round playoff series against the Lightning.

Krug will undergo additional testing to determine the extent of the injury he sustained in Friday's Game 4 loss, but at first glance it looked fairly serious. It will be impossible to fully replace Krug's mobility and up-tempo game, but youngsters Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk have the skating ability and puck skills to help fill the void to a certain degree. Meanwhile, Nick Holden will join the Bruins' lineup Sunday in Tampa Bay and play on defensive pairing with Adam McQuaid.

