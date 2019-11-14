Bruins' Torey Krug: Out next two games
Krug (upper body) will miss Boston's next two contests.
The Bruins are extremely banged up right now, as David Backes (upper body), Jake Debrusk (lower body), Karson Kuhlman (leg), Zachary Senyshyn (lower body) and Krug are all currently dealing with longer-term injuries. The 28-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey. For now, Matt Grzelcyk will skate in Krug's spot on Boston's top power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.