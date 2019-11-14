Bruins' Torey Krug: Out next two games

Krug (upper body) will miss Boston's next two contests.

The Bruins are extremely banged up right now, as David Backes (upper body), Jake Debrusk (lower body), Karson Kuhlman (leg), Zachary Senyshyn (lower body) and Krug are all currently dealing with longer-term injuries. The 28-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey. For now, Matt Grzelcyk will skate in Krug's spot on Boston's top power-play unit.